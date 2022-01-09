Left Menu

Birthday wishes pour in for Farhan Akhtar

On Farhan Akhtar's 48th birthday on Sunday, several members of the film fraternity poured in beautiful birthday messages for the actor-producer-director.

09-01-2022
Farhan Akhtar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Farhan Akhtar's 48th birthday on Sunday, several members of the film fraternity poured in beautiful birthday messages for the actor-producer-director. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the director of her upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Further, she wrote, "Happy happy happiest @faroutakhtar all the love joy success, and everything your heart desires this year." Anil Kapoor posted a string of pictures with Farhan on his Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @faroutakhtar! You never fail to surprise me with your talent and passion for life...May this new year be your best and happiest yet."

Farhan's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' co-star Divya Dutta posted pictures with the birthday boy on her Instagram handle and wrote, "You are the finest co-actor. And someone so full of positivity and fun...not a dull moment ever with you...a bright n happy birthday my dear @faroutakhtar. Need a chat session soon." Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of Farhan smiling.

She added, "Happy birthday Farhan! Wishing you love and light always." Earlier today, Farhan's ladylove Shibani Dandekar and sister Zoya Akhtar also penned heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy on social media. (ANI)

