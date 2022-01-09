Left Menu

Katrina Kaif shares lovely post on one month wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

It's already been a month since Bollywood's secret lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:57 IST
Katrina Kaif shares lovely post on one month wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's already been a month since Bollywood's secret lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. To mark their one month anniversary, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful selfie, sharing smiles with her husband.

In the picture, Vicky's wedding band can also be seen. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor wrote the caption, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoticon)."

Vicky took to the comments section and replied, "Happy Happy my (heart emoticon)." Friends from the film industry also reacted to this love-filled post in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple. we love you." Dia Mirza chimed in with, "Awwww," and heart emoticons.

Katrina's wedding stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added, "May every month bring more love! Ps: can't believe it's only been a month!" Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' have postponed the film's Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022