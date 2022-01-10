Succession Season 4: Will creators stick to their mid-2022 filming start date?

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession Season 4 is under production. Less than two weeks after the release of its third season, HBO confirmed the fourth season's renewal. Fans are eagerly waiting for Succession Season 4.

According to Variety, the ratings for the show have soared since Season 3 premiered on October 17. The first episode of Season 3 drew a series-high viewership of 1.4 million viewers across HBO's platforms that night.

The executive vice president of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi said in a statement, "With each season of Succession, [creator] Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity and precision."

"This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

HBO is yet to reveal the official release date of Succession Season 4. The third run aired just three months back, so it's really hard to predict the release date. Although there is a two-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3, it is highly unlikely that fans have to wait that long for the fourth season. The gap between seasons 2 and 3 was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like we could see Succession Season 4 at the end of 2022 or in early 2023, provided the production starts in June as planned.

In a recent interview with GQ UK, Brian Cox said that they planned to start filming in June if the writers headed back in January 2022. He said, "That's roughly the plan. I think the writers are getting back in January. I was surprised because I thought they'd be getting back in November. But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space, because they've been working really hard on this [series]."

The ending of Succession season 3 was certainly explosive and left the Roy siblings and WaystarRoyco in a very different place for another season. Considering the family war is now at its peak, almost all the main cast members are expected to return in Succession Season 4.

We will see the return of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Greg (Nicholas Braun), Gerri (J Smith Cameron), Frank (Peter Friedman), Karl (David Rasche), and Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard).

Also Read: Is Master of None Season 4 possible in future? What to expect from it?