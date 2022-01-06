Is Master of None Season 4 possible in future? What to expect from it?

Netflix's comedy-drama, Master of None Season 3, titled 'Moments in Love', premiered on May 23, 2021. The third installment focused on the romantic, professional, and personal experiences of two New York women, played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie.

When Netflix original series Master of None dropped it became very popular with many people and gathered rave reviews from viewers and critics alike. It has won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe and appeared on multiple year-end top 10 lists, and received several awards and nominations. The series became successful mainly for its captivating storyline. While everything is flowing smoothly, why would the makers conclude the series with the third season?

Many fans are still waiting for Master of None Season 4 despite the fact that it has been declared that the third season was the final season of the series. But some fans still have faith that the creators would return with the fourth installment of the comedy-drama. They think the series could be continued after Master of None Season 3, so they did hope for a potential Season 4.

In Master of None Season 3, both Alicia and Denise are married to other women and have children of their own, though Alicia's loving and supportive mother has passed away.

They Airbnb their old house in upstate New York and bond over Denise's new office job, Alicia's new Antique business, and their love for their own children. They have a nice night and realize that they remain well-matched. The story ends with Denise looking at the old house from outside with a thoughtful expression.

If Master of None Season 4 happens, the storyline would mostly concentrate on Denise. The first two seasons depict the story of Dev Shah (played by Aziz Ansari). In Season 3, Dev ends up having an ugly fight with his new girlfriend Reshmi, and have moved back into his parents' house.

None Season 4 may also highlight Dev's story. Since Dev has been the main character around which the story has revolved so far, it would be difficult to build a plot without his significant presence. Or perhaps, the creators would tell a new story of love and life.

Lena Waithe (plays as Denise, Dev'sfriend ) had earlier dropped a hint that they could return to Master of None anytime in future and their increasing age can't restrict their entry. "But that's why we wanted to write it, because you never know where your life might be five years or 10 years later," Waithe said to Entertainment Weekly.

According to Bustle, if Master of None returns for a Season 4, it can pivot back to Alan Yang's writing and his onscreen persona Brian, played by Kelvin Yu. "I'd rather we not end [Master of None] here. I'd rather make one at some point in my life. I don't know when that is, years from now or whatever. Ideally, I'd like to make more because I love the team of people and the whole process," Yang said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

In addition, one of the series creators Alan Yang told to Hollywood Reporter, "I'd rather we not end [Master of None] here. I'd rather make one at some point in my life. I don't know when that is, years from now or whatever. Ideally, I'd like to make more because I love the team of people and the whole process."

Master of None season 4 hasn't yet been ordered. It remains to be seen if Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang want to continue the series in the future. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix series.

Also Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 2 might end on cliffhangers to leave fans waiting for Season 3