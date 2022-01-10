The Midnight Club: Updates on Mike Flanagan’s next project

Fans are already searching for Midnight Mass Season 2 after watching three horror miniseries, 'The Haunting of Hill House', 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', and 'Midnight Mass.'

Mike Flanagan created Midnight Mass centers on an isolated island community that experiences supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to renew Midnight Mass with more episodes. As it was planned for a limited series with an independent storyline, there is very little chance of Midnight Mass Season 2. But Flanagan has again teamed up with Netflix to present us another horror series, called The Midnight Club.

No wonder fans are seeing The Midnight Club as a sequel of Midnight Mass. Flanagan is the showrunner and a co-executive producer, along with Trevor Macy, in the upcoming miniseries. Here's the official synopsis for the Midnight Club:

A young man returns to his isolated hometown on Crockett Island hoping to rebuild his life after serving four years in prison for killing someone in a drunk-driving incident. He arrives at the same time as a mysterious, charismatic young priest, who begins to revitalize the town's flagging faith. However, the community's existing divisions are soon exacerbated by the priest's deeds while mysterious events befall the small town.

We have already watched some tense moments in Crockett Island in The Midnight Mass. But it doesn't mean The Midnight Club is the continuation of The Midnight Mass. The series is the adaptation of the Christopher Pike young adult novel The Midnight Club (1994) but will incorporate several other Pike novels.

Still, fans will meet with Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake and Heather Langenkamp, in The Midnight Club too. The Midnight Club also stars Iman Benson, Adia, IgbyRigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, AnnarahShephard, William Chris Sumpter, and SauriyanSapkota.

The first two episodes of the series are helmed by director Flanagan, while the other episodes are directed by Axelle Carolyn, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Michael Fimognari, Morgan Beggs and Viet Nguyen.

The filming for the series commenced on March 15 2021 in Burnaby, British Columbia, and was planned to be concluded on September 8, 2021, but ended on September 10. So we can expect that Netflix will release The Midnight Club sometime in 2022. We will be back shortly as soon as we get new updates on the release date. Stay tuned!

