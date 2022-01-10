Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:24 IST
Prime Video to release Hindi version of 'Pushpa: The Rise' on January 14
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's blockbuster ''Pushpa: The Rise'' will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, the streamer announced on Monday.

The announcement comes at a time when the Hindi version of the Telugu action thriller is still clocking in impressive numbers at the box office, has minted Rs 80.48 cr since its theatrical release on December 17.

''The fire is going to burn brighter! Watch #PushpaOnPrime in Hindi, Jan 14,'' the official account of Prime Video tweeted.

The film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions premiered on the streamer on January 7.

Written and directed by Sukumar, ''Pushpa: The Rise'' also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

The film's sequel, ''Pushpa: The Rule'' is scheduled to begin production this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

