Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after contracting COVID-19

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:55 IST
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after contracting COVID-19
Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Monday.

"Didi is admitted to ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr Pratik Samdani is treating her and he says that there is nothing serious but she needs to be kept in ICU for precautionary reasons seeing her age. We hope she will recover soon. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers," Mangeshkar's niece Rachna told ANI. Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more. (ANI)

