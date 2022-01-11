Left Menu

Cynthia Erivo to headline Netflix sci-fi movie 'Blink Speed'

Her new skill may also be the key to unlocking the truth behind her fractured memory and past.The 35-year-old actor will produce the movie along with Solome Williams for Ediths Daughter and Matt Jackson for Jackson Pictures.Erivo will next be seen in Disneys Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and is currently in production on Luther with Idris Elba for Netflix.She is also feature in Apples upcoming anthology series Roar as well as Jon Chus Wicked, in which she will play Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:29 IST
Cynthia Erivo to headline Netflix sci-fi movie 'Blink Speed'
  • Country:
  • United States

British star Cynthia Erivo is set to play the lead role in upcoming sci-fi feature film ''Blink Speed''.

The movie, which comes from Netflix, will also be produced by Erivo, known for starring in films such as ''Harriet'' and ''Widows'' as well as National Geographic series ''Genius'' in which she starred as Aretha Franklin.

''Blink Spee'' is based on Eric Brown’s short story, which the streamer picked up in a competitive situation. Brown is on board the project and will pen the screen adaptation, Netflix said in a press release.

Erivo will play a young woman plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability after a near-death experience. Her new skill may also be the key to unlocking the truth behind her fractured memory and past.

The 35-year-old actor will produce the movie along with Solome Williams for Edith’s Daughter and Matt Jackson for Jackson Pictures.

Erivo will next be seen in Disney’s ''Pinocchio'' with Tom Hanks and is currently in production on ''Luther'' with Idris Elba for Netflix.

She is also feature in Apple’s upcoming anthology series ''Roar'' as well as Jon Chu’s ''Wicked'', in which she will play Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022