Three, including gangrape victim, commit suicide in separate incidents in Rajasthan

Three people, including a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by two men, committed suicide in separate incidents in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager died on Monday after she consumed poison at her home in Bharatpur district, they said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father at Kithwara police station on Monday night, the two accused -- Manish and Hafiz Mev -- were booked on charges of gang rape and abetment to suicide. They have also been booked under the Information Technology Act, said Station House Officer Ram Naresh.

''The girl's father said that he saw a picture of his daughter working in a field on the mobile phone of a villager. On Sunday evening, when he asked his daughter about it, she disclosed that the picture was clicked by the accused who had raped her eight to 10 days back,'' he said.

The next day, the girl consumed poison. She was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to the Alwar hospital. The girl died on the way to the Alwar hospital, Naresh said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old woman, Kanta, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Ringan village of Nagaur district on Monday night, the police said.

The reason behind her extreme step is not known yet. Her family members were in another room when she hanged herself, they said.

In the third incident, a 33-year-old man, Tej Prakash, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Jaswantpura village in Ajmer district on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place in Pisangan police station area, they said.

The reason behind Prakash's suicide is not known yet. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

