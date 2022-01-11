Left Menu

Odia litterateur Manglu Charan Biswal dies at 86

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:58 IST
Odia litterateur Manglu Charan Biswal dies at 86
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent Odia litterateur Manglu Charan Biswal, on whose story the first Sambalpuri film 'Bhukha' was based, died after a prolonged illness on Tuesday.

He was 86, and is survived by his wife Shailabala, three sons and a daughter.

Biswal died at his residence at Baradungri in Sambalpur district, his family said.

He was born on May 4, 1935, at Pitapali village, which got submerged after the construction of Hirakud Dam. Biswal had a flair for writing since his school days, and he had penned many plays, poems and children's stories in both Odia and Sambalpuri.

His major literary works include 'Daria Parira Kabita', 'Astaragara Kabi', 'Di Dhara Luha', 'Agnisambhaba' and 'Ananya'. The prolific writer's 'Bhukha' was later adapted into an award-winning film.

A pall of gloom descended in the region as people visited his residence to pay their last respects.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Biswal's death, saying, ''His contribution to the enrichment of Sambalpuri literature with stories, poems, plays, children's literature will always be remembered.'' PTI COR HMB ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022