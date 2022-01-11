Left Menu

Esha Deol clocks 20 years in film industry

As Bollywood actor Esha Deol completed 20 years in the film industry on Tuesday, she extended her gratitude for all the love and support on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:59 IST
Esha Deol clocks 20 years in film industry
Esha Deol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bollywood actor Esha Deol completed 20 years in the film industry on Tuesday, she extended her gratitude for all the love and support on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha posted a video encompassing her various films, featuring co-stars such as Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and more.

Esha added her voiceover to the video, in which she talked about her beautiful journey and its highs and lows, by incorporating names of her films such as 'Dhoom', 'Yuva', 'No Entry' and many more. In the caption, she penned, "As I clock 20 awesome years today in this film industry I want to thank all my co-stars, my directors, my producers and my staff for the such amazing times together making movies. Most importantly I want to thank you my well-wishers, my fans .... Because of you I am. Here's looking forward to lots more magic in the cinemas, good roles and good film. To many more. Love you mamma and papa. Love and gratitude, Esha Deol."

Several members of the film fraternity poured in love in the comments section. Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Time flies, Still remember our Rajasthan schedule, you were so warm then and you're the same after 20 years."

Tusshar Kapoor dropped a clapping hands emoticon. Meanwhile, her upcoming project includes the crime drama series 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness' with Ajay Devgn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022