Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor in 'The Lady Killer'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the film 'The Lady Killer'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:43 IST
Bhumi Pednekar. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the film 'The Lady Killer'. The suspense drama revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty. Laced with thrilling twists and nerve-racking suspense, 'The Lady Killer' is being helmed by Ajay Bahl.

Thrilled to work on the project, Bhumi said, "I'm always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and 'The Lady Killer' gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can't wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir." Ajay Bahl, too, expressed his excitement about working with Arjun and Bhumi.

"There is a rollercoaster of emotions in 'The Lady Killer' and for that we needed actors who could ride it every step of the way. I'm so happy to have Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar essay these roles because not only do they suit it to the T but also bring in their signature styles and flair," he shared. 'The Lady Killer' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

