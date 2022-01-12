Sharon Stone to star in 'The Flight Attendant' season 2

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has been tapped to play a recurring role in the second season of the hit HBO Max series ''The Flight Attendant''.

The upcoming chapter of the show will explore the relationship between Cassie, played by series lead Kaley Cuoco, with her mother Lisa Bowden.

Stone will play Lisa, Cassie's estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare.

According to Deadline, Cassie's mom only very briefly appears in one flashback scene in season one; the character now is being fleshed out in a season two storyline.

Season one of ''The Flight Attendant'', which premiered on November 26, 2020, delved into Cassie's tragic relationship with her late father, Hank (Jason Jones).

The second season will see Cassie giving her best shot at sobriety in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez are the other returning series regulars besides Cuoco, who also executive produces the series alongside showrunner Steve Yockey.

New series regulars include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, with T R Knight as Cassie's brother and Lisa's son, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall as returning recurring guest stars. New recurring additions are Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Stone's previous television credits include Netflix limited series ''Ratched'' and HBO's ''Mosaic'', among others.