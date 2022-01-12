Sharon Stone joins cast of 'The Flight Attendant' season 2

Emmy-winning actor Sharon Stone has joined the second season of HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant'. She will be playing the mother of actor Kaley Cuoco's character Cassie Bowden. As per Variety, the second season will see Stone join in the recurring role of Lisa Bowden, Cassie's estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare.

Along with Cuoco and Stone, the cast for 'The Flight Attendant' season two includes returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, as well as new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, along with returning recurring guest stars Knight and Audrey Grace Marshall, and new recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo. In the first season of 'The Flight Attendant', Cassie, a flight attendant who drinks too much, wakes up after a night of partying with a rich passenger (Michiel Huisman), only to find him murdered in his hotel bed.

She sets about trying to solve his murder -- and exonerating herself -- but gets entangled in a murderous web of high-tech, high-finance shenanigans. She nearly gets killed in the process (many times), but along the way works through her tumultuous childhood, and begins to see the value in making different choices for herself, her friends and her brother (T.R. Knight). 'The Flight Attendant' was developed by Steve Yockey, who is co-showrunner alongside Natalie Chaidez. Yockey and Natalie Chaidez executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree. Bonnie Munoz is producer and Jess Meyer is co-executive producer.

The comedy series hails from Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions. (ANI)

