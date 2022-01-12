Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Guru' clocks 15 years

January 12 holds a special place in actor Abhishek Bachchan's heart as on the particular date 15 years ago, his movie 'Guru' was released.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:53 IST
Abhishek Bachchan's 'Guru' clocks 15 years
Abhishek Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

January 12 holds a special place in actor Abhishek Bachchan's heart as on the particular date 15 years ago, his movie 'Guru' was released. Marking the special occasion, Abhishek took to Instagram and posted a video of one his famous scenes from the hit film.

"15 years! Time flies," he captioned the clip. Released in 2007, the Mani Ratnam directorial narrated the story of a villager who goes on to become one of the biggest business tycoons in Indian history.

Abhishek's post left social media users nostalgic. "One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon," actor Amit Sadh commented.

"This film is the best. Guru bhai rocks," a fan wrote. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, and Mithun Chakraborty also featured in 'Guru'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022