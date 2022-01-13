Andrew Burnap joins Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot in Disney’s 'Snow White' remake

Actor Andrew Burnap has been cast for the male lead role in Disney's live-action remake of ''Snow White''.

Burnap is best known for starring in the 2019 Broadway production of ''The Inheritance'', for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

The 30-year-old actor joins the cast which includes ''West Side Story'' star Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Described as a fresh take on the 1937 classic, the new movie will be directed by Marc Webb, the filmmaker behind 2009 hit “500 Days of Summer” and two “Amazing Spider-Man” films, reported Variety.

The original movie, titled “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves”, was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale and released in 1937. It was Disney’s first animated feature film and presented the story of a princess who is fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, the queen and then falls into a deep sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting duo behind “La La Land”, “The Greatest Showman” and “Dear Evan Hansen”, will write new music for the film.

Songs such as “Heigh-Ho”, “Someday My Prince Will Come” and “Whistle While You Work” will be included in the soundtrack list.

The film is expected to go in to production later this year.

Besides ''Snow White'', Disney is also working on live-action remakes of “The Little Mermaid”, “Pinocchio”, and “Lilo and Stitch” as well as a prequel to its 2019 reimagining of “The Lion King”.

Burnap most recently wrapped filming for ''Under the Banner of Heaven'' with Andrew Garfield for Hulu. He will also star in Apple TV Plus limited series ''WeCrashed''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)