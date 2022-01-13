Left Menu

Ajay Devgn seeks blessings at Sabrimala Temple in Kerala

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:45 IST
After officially announcing his Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film 'Kaithi', actor Ajay Devgn visited Kerala's famous Sabrimala Temple to offer his prayers to Lord Ayyappa. Several videos and pictures from his pilgrimage have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral clips, Ajay can be seen wearing a mandatory black ensemble and a 'mala' around his neck.

Reportedly, Ajay observed month-long pre-pilgrimage rituals ahead of his visit to Sabrimala Temple. From sleeping on the floor to eating vegetarian food, walking barefoot, and abstaining from consuming alcohol, Ajay strictly followed the rituals before his holy visit.

The temple is situated 3000 feet above sea level on the hills in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

