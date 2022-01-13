Left Menu

Rupert Friend joins Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl film

13-01-2022
Rupert Friend, best known for the film ''Hitman: Agent 47'' and TV series ''Homeland'', has boarded the cast of Wes Anderson's adaptation of author Roald Dahl's classic ''The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Friend joins the ensemble which already stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.

The film is a Netflix project, which gets underway this week in London.

Published in 1977, ''The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More'' is a collection of seven short stories penned by British author Dahl for older children.

Anderson, who wrote the script and is directing, has divided the adaptation into three chapters, with Cumberbatch serving as a connective thread through each one. He will play multiple roles, including the titular Sugar.

Friend is the lead of one of the three chapters, sources said. It is unclear what roles Patel, Fiennes and Kingsley are playing.

The film will be Anderson's second outing with Dahl's classic works after he directed and co-wrote his 2009 stop-motion film ''The Fantastic Mr Fox''.

This will be Friend's third collaboration with the director post ''The French Dispatch'' and an untitled film for which he shot late last year.

The actor will soon be seen in ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'', the Star Wars series.

