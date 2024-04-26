Left Menu

Yamini Anderson, Sister of Rep. Jayapal, Launches First Campaign Ad for Congressional Run

Susheela Jayapal, sister of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, launches her campaign for Oregon's Third Congressional District. Her ad campaign emphasizes her advocacy for abortion rights, progressive policies, and her immigrant background. She highlights her personal experiences in shaping her political beliefs and her commitment to social equity and bold solutions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 01:12 IST
Yamini Anderson, Sister of Rep. Jayapal, Launches First Campaign Ad for Congressional Run
  • Country:
  • United States

Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, on Thursday launched her first ad campaign for the Congressional run from Oregon.

Candidate for Congress in Oregon's Third Congressional District and former Multnomah County Commissioner, Susheela in her ad campaign highlights her service as a progressive champion and abortion rights activist.

Jayapal released two 30-second ads, "Talk About It," and "Personal," on streaming television and digital platforms in the first major investments to bring her message to the Third's primary voters.

"Talk About It" details Jayapal's difficult choice to have an abortion as a young woman, and how that experience informed her advocacy for protecting women's abortion rights, working with the local Planned Parenthood clinic to become the first in the nation to offer medication-assisted abortion, and her commitment to stop Republicans' national abortion ban in Congress, a media release said.

In addition to her abortion rights advocacy, "Personal" also describes how Jayapal is the true progressive in this race, with ideals rooted in her personal story as an immigrant whose parents taught her values of service and equity.

The press release said it informed her beliefs in bold solutions like a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and concrete solutions to the housing crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024