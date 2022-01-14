Left Menu

'Real Steel' series in the works at Disney Plus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-01-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 11:32 IST
'Real Steel' series in the works at Disney Plus
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming service Disney Plus is working on a series adaptation of Hugh Jackman's 2011 movie ''Real Steel''.

According to Variety, no writer is currently attached to the series which is in early stages of development at the streaming service.

''Real Steel'', a sci-fi sports drama, was based on the short story ''Steel'', written by Richard Matheson. The story was set in a future where human boxers have been replaced by giant fighting robots.

Jackman featured in the movie as Charlie Kenton, a former boxer who, along with his estranged son Max, fixes up an old robot they find in a junkyard and turns it into a champion.

The film was directed by Shawn Levy and also starred Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie and Kevin Durand.

Levy will executive produce the potential series along with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy.

The project will be produced by 20th Television in association with Levy’s 21 Laps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022