'How I Met Your Father' to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 19

Disney Hotstar announced on Friday that the highly anticipated comedy series How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, will premiere with the first two episodes on January 19. Executive producers for How I Met Your Father include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2022 12:06 IST
Disney+ Hotstar announced on Friday that the highly anticipated comedy series “How I Met Your Father”, starring Hilary Duff, will premiere with the first two episodes on January 19. As per the official logline: In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. “How I Met Your Father” is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for “How I Met Your Father” include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer. “How I Met Your Father” is a production of 20th Television. The series, a spin off of ''How I Met Your Mother'', stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

