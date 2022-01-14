Left Menu

Hema Malini gives a sneak peek into her Pongal celebrations at home

Veteran actor Hema Malini is having low-key Pongal celebrations at her home due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:36 IST
Hema Malini gives a sneak peek into her Pongal celebrations at home
Hema Malini (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Hema Malini is having low-key Pongal celebrations at her home due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. On the special occasion, Hema took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of her cooking the signature Ven Pongal dish.

She chose to wear a beautiful pink saree to mark the harvest festival. "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home, " Hema tweeted.

Hema and Dharmendra's daughter Esha, too, celebrated Pongal today in the presence of her family members Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a video of cooking Pongal at home with her kids.

"As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids & we all love screaming together 'polgalo pongal' as it's being cooked. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. stay blessed," she captioned the clip. Celebrated in the Tai month of the Tamil solar calendar, the multi-day festival is one of the biggest harvest festivals, along with Makar Sankranti. It is widely celebrated by the Tamil community across the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022