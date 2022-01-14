Hema Malini gives a sneak peek into her Pongal celebrations at home

Veteran actor Hema Malini is having low-key Pongal celebrations at her home due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. On the special occasion, Hema took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of her cooking the signature Ven Pongal dish.

She chose to wear a beautiful pink saree to mark the harvest festival. "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home, " Hema tweeted.

Hema and Dharmendra's daughter Esha, too, celebrated Pongal today in the presence of her family members Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a video of cooking Pongal at home with her kids.

"As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids & we all love screaming together 'polgalo pongal' as it's being cooked. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. stay blessed," she captioned the clip. Celebrated in the Tai month of the Tamil solar calendar, the multi-day festival is one of the biggest harvest festivals, along with Makar Sankranti. It is widely celebrated by the Tamil community across the globe. (ANI)

