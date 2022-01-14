Vijay Varma tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Vijay Varma on Friday said he tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the new year but has now fully recovered from it.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared the news of his recovery with his fans and followers.

“Got covid and recovered from it. That’s my first 2 weeks of 2022. How about you? #CoVirginNoMore,” Varma wrote, alongside a picture of himself.

Meanwhile, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, known for films such as ''Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai'' and ''Dangerous Ishq'', said he and his family members have contracted COVID-19.

''Finally after evading the virus for 2 years. We have all tested positive. Mom, dad and Rayaan are stable and their temperature is not very high so we will all be out of this soon. Stay safe guys. From my personal experience this is not a mild flu,” Mumtaz wrote on Instagram.

Mumbai reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 16.55 per cent from 16,420 infections registered a day ago, and six fresh fatalities, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

