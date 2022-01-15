Alison Brie to star opposite John Cena in action-comedy 'Freelance'

Actor Alison Brie has been roped in as the leading lady opposite John Cena in the upcoming action-comedy 'Freelance' directed by 'Taken' helmer Pierre Morel. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Cena will play the role of a retired soldier, with Brie tapped to play the journalist in the movie that centres on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator.

Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escapes to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them and each other. The film will go on floors later this month in Colombia. The script is written by Jacob Lentz.

AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. (ANI)

