Left Menu

Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Acharya’ postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 14:05 IST
Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Acharya’ postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

South megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film ''Acharya'' has been postponed owing to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the producers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu action drama was set to be released in the theatres countrywide on February 4.

''Acharya'' is produced by Chiranjeevi’s actor-son Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banner Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Konidela Pro Company shared the news regarding the rescheduling of “Acharya”.

''The release of #Acharya stands postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced soon,'' the tweet read.

Extending wishes on the occasion of Sankranthi, the makers further urged everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood, besides Charan who will be seen in a supporting role.

''Acharya'' is presented by Surekha Konidela.

India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron variant cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022