Naveen Polishetty's next film titled 'Anaganaga Oka Raju'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:54 IST
Naveen Polishetty's upcoming Telugu comedy film is titled ''Anaganaga Oka Raju'', to be directed by Kalyan Shankar.

The actor took to Twitter and shared a two-minute title teaser of the film on Sunday.

''Here is title of my next film with @SitharaEnts 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' Welcome to the madness @MusicThaman anna. My real kings @vamsi84 garu, @kalyanshankar23, #SaiSoujanya, @Fortune4Cinemas (sic)'' the 32-year-old actor tweeted.

''Anaganaga Oka Raju'' is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Thaman S has composed music for the film.

According to the teaser, the film will begin production soon and will release theatrically.

The actor, who made his Hindi debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning film ''Chhichhore'', was last seen in the hit comedy ''Jathi Ratnalu''. Polishetty will also collaborate with ''Baahubali'' star Anushka Shetty for a Telugu film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

