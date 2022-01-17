Left Menu

Pandit Birju Maharaj's granddaughter opens up about Kathak maestro's sudden demise

India, on Monday, woke up to the grim news of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj's death. His demise sparked tributes from around the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 09:28 IST
Pandit Birju Maharaj's granddaughter opens up about Kathak maestro's sudden demise
Late Pandit Birju Maharaj (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India, on Monday, woke up to the grim news of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj's death. His demise sparked tributes from around the nation. His granddaughter Ragini Maharaj, too, paid her heartfelt condolences.

In a conversation with ANI, the young girl informed that the 83-year-old Pandit Maharaj Birju "was under treatment for the past month." "He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15 - 12:30 am last night; we brought him to the hospital within 10 minutes, but he passed away," Ragini shared.

Remembering her grandfather, Ragini also spoke about his love for gadgets. "He loved gadgets, always wanted to buy them at the earliest. He always said, if not a dancer, he'd have been a mechanic, his image in my mind will always be smiling," she grieved.

A descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, Pandit Birju Maharaj has also choreographed several songs in Bollywood such as 'Kaahe Chhede Mohe' (Devdas), 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' (Bajirao Mastani) and many more. He was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian art. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022