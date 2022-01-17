Left Menu

Adityanath pays tributes to Birju Maharaj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the death of Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj.Birju Maharajs passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of arts, he said.In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, The demise of Kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj ji is extremely sad. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of arts.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, ''The demise of Kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj ji is extremely sad. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of arts. Prayers to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet,and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.'' Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi in the early hours of Monday.

