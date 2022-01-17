Adityanath pays tributes to Birju Maharaj
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the death of Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj.Birju Maharajs passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of arts, he said.In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, The demise of Kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj ji is extremely sad. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of arts.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the death of Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj.
Birju Maharaj's passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of arts, he said.
In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, ''The demise of Kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj ji is extremely sad. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of arts. Prayers to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet,and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.'' Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi in the early hours of Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight takes off from Rajkot without ATC's clearance, probe initiated
Delhi Metro in 2021: Covid wave pause; second driverless ops to join elite club
Delhi collects Rs 99 lakh for COVID-19 violations on Jan 1
On March 27, 2021, Delhi had 6.6k active Covid cases & 145 patients were on ventilator, compared to 5 now: CM Kejriwal.
Influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra lobbying for NCB official Sameer Wankhede in Delhi, alleges Nawab Malik