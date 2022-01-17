Is How to Train Your Dragon franchise is coming with more sequels in 2022?

'How to Train Your Dragon' is undeniably a wonderful animated film that accumulated a huge fan base across the planet and made history in terms of box office records. DreamWorks Animation's 'How to Train Your Dragon' is especially popular with children. No wonder animation movie enthusiasts are wondering if How to Train Your Dragon 4 is on the cards.

The franchise lovers are hoping that the success of the third sequel would lead to How to Train Your Dragon 4. But there are many reasons why DreamWorks will not go on to work on How to Train Your Dragon 4.

DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg said earlier that there are three chapters in the story. Moreover, according to an old update from Entertainment Weekly, the director Dean DeBlois confirmed the third sequel, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' would be the last installment in the series.

"We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way," DeBlois said in Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

"You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, 'There were dragons when I was a boy.' And by the end of this film, you'll have answered the question of what could have happened to them," he added.

However, the franchise has already gifted two new sequel series, "Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky" and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Nine Realms" that were released on Peacock and Hulu on November 24 and December 23, 2021, respectively.

"Heroes of the Sky" is the direct sequel to DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, which introduced us to twins Dak and Leyla, the two children raised by dragons and capable of speaking their language. The series shows the journey of the heroes and the dragons' journey to the deep sea, where an ancient city was washed out by the sea.

The Nine Realms is set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. A group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered.

Currently, there are no updates on any film series or sequels from the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. We will update the news if creators come with more stories of Hiccup and Toothless. Stay tuned!

