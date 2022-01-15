Avatar 3 is still a bit shadowy, says James Cameron

Nearly more than 12 years after the Marvell success of the first Avatar film, the director James Cameron is finally inching closer to completing the production of Avatar 2.

Many fans may not know that the Fast and Furious franchise actor, Vin Diesel can be seen in the upcoming movie, Avatar 2.

When Vin Diesel was questioned if he would be seen in Avatar 2 and other movies, he said, "I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet. I love James Cameron and I love the series. I think it's safe to say that we will be working together." However, according to some reports Vin Diesel and Baby Driver actor CJ Jones have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The viewers are ardently waiting to know the status, how far the team has completed the filming and production of Avatar 2, Avatar 3, and Avatar 4. Earlier, we were told Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 would be filmed together. Then we came to know some amount of fourth movie was also filmed in the first batch.

"(Avatar) 2 is fully in the can. We have a working cut that we're filling in the visual effects within. I feel pretty confident with that film. (Avatar) 3 is still a bit shadowy. It's way too long. I haven't really turned my energy into a disciplined cutting process on that yet. But I know I've got the performances. That's the important thing. I've done all the capture. I've done most of the live-action shooting. I still owe a little bit on some of the adult characters. We were more concerned with the kids aging out," the franchise director, James Cameron said recently.

The viewers will see the returning of Sam Worthington (as Jake Sully) and Zoe Saldana (Neytiri) in Avatar 2. The other cast members include CCH Pounder (Mo'at), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo'ak), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Filip Geljo (Aonung), Duane Evans Jr. (Rotxo) and Kate Winslet as (Rona).

Here are the actors who will be seen as Humans in Avatar 2. Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman, Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel, Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, Jack Champion as Miles "Spider" Socorro, Edie Falco as General Ardmore, Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby, Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue, and Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin.

Avatar 2 is set to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. The franchise enthusiasts expect that this time the creators will not again postpone the release date as they have been doing for years. Avatar 3 is set to be released two years after Avatar 2.

