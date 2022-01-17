Left Menu

Pregnant Kylie Jenner rocks pink outfit at Stormi, Chicago West's birthday party

Dressed in a pink outfit as per the Barbie theme, Kylie Jenner attended the joint birthday party for daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:11 IST
Kylie Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Dressed in a pink outfit as per the Barbie theme, Kylie Jenner attended the joint birthday party for daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West. According to E! News, her latest social media posting, shut down rumours that she had already given birth to her second child.

The beauty mogul showed off her growing baby bump with video selfies posted to her Instagram Story. Perfectly in step with the party's dolls and Barbie theme, Kylie rocked a bubblegum pink turtleneck catsuit teamed with a matching pink oversized coat. Keeping her jet-black hair down and parted in the centre, she completed the girly vibe with dangly earrings, pink eye shadow, long lashes and mauve-coloured lips.

Kylie shares Stormi, who will officially turn 4 on February 1, with rapper Travis Scott. The fun-filled day was also attended by Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Chicago's parents Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West. (ANI)

