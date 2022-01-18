K-pop band Tomorrow x Together to host fan live event in March

Popular South Korean pop band Tomorrow x Together will have their third fan live event on March 5 and 6, their management agency BigHit Music has announced.

The two-day event, curated for the band's fan group Moment of Alwaysness (MOA), is titled 'MOA X TOGETHER'.

The shows, featuring band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, will take place offline and will also be streamed real-time.

According to the agency, the live stage on March 6 will incorporate a 'global version' with performances of the group's foreign-language tracks.

As of now the offline events will comply with government quarantine guidelines but in case the offline performances can no longer be available, 'MOA X TOGETHER' will take place via online streaming, BigHit Music said in a release.

