Netflix pulls the plug on 'Cooking With Paris' after one season

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-01-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 12:38 IST
Streaming platform Netflix has cancelled Paris Hilton's cooking show after its first season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, ''Cooking With Paris'' premiered in August 2021 with six episodes.

The show saw the hotel heiress and reality star try her hand at a variety of recipes alongside a range of celebrity guests, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mother Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

It was inspired by Hilton's YouTube video of the same name, which went viral in January 2020.

She also served as an executive producer on the show, along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rebecca Hertz.

The series hailed from The Intellectual Property Corporation, an Industrial Media company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

