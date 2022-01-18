Left Menu

Seer arrested for video statement demanding demolition of a mosque

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:42 IST
Seer arrested for video statement demanding demolition of a mosque
  • Country:
  • India

A seer was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged statement in a video demanding demolition of a historic mosque at Srirangapatna on the lines of Babri masjid and construction of a Hanuman temple there, police said.

According to police, the seer Rishi Kumar heading the Kali Math in Chikkamagaluru was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna on Tuesday.

Rishi Kumar had visited Srirangapatna in connection with the last rites of child artist, who had died in a road accident a couple of days ago, they added.

Standing in front of the mosque, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India, he said this structure should also be razed like the Babri mosque, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022