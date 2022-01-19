My Hero Academia Chapter 341: Will Aoyama agree & work fearlessly to All Might’s strategy?

The recent chapters of the Japanese manga, My Hero Academia will show how the U. A. students will separate All For One and Shigaraki in the battle. Before publishing the last two chapters, Weekly Shonen Jump took two publication breaks consecutively, now fans wondering whether there will be another break.

The good news is that the magazine is returning in its weekly schedule. My Hero Academia Chapter 341 will release on Sunday without any hiatus.

The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. The leaks scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 341 are expected to be out by Thursday. In the upcoming installment, Aizawa is trying his best to convince Aoyama to help the U.A students. He inspired him saying Aoyama has many good friends in the academy, and he should go with them.

Previously in My Hero Academia, U.A. High School has learned about Aoyama. Aoyama is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. He was given a Quirk at a young age by All For One. He is concerned that All For One could kill his family if he goes against Sensei. Mt. Lady and Class 1-A head are in search of League of Villains and the Liberation Army. We all know that Aoyama and his family worked for League Villains.

In My Hero Academia chapter 340, All Might jotted down a plan against the villains. All Might explains the strategy to the Heroes as they could separate All For One and Shigaraki. If the tie-up between the villains breaks the Heroes can easily defeat them. He also explains that they earlier followed during the battle of Tomura Shigaraki and America Number One Hero Star & Stripe that Shigaraki is more dangerous than AFO.

Hopefully, Aizawa will guide all the students to work together in My Hero Academia Chapter 341. Now everything depends on Aoyama. There is a chance he might still betray his friends. If AFO orders him to go against U.A, Aoyama may want to make a change.

In the last two chapters, the villains were absent. So Hero Academia Chapter 341 might bring back the villains with an interesting plot.

My Hero Academia Chapter 341 will be released on January 23, 2022. We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 341 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

