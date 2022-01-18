Black Clover Chapter 320: Will Asta defeat Lucifero & save Yami, William?

The Japanese manga, Black Clover Chapter 320 will be out on coming Sunday without any break. The raw scan for Black Clover Chapter 320 is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on January 22, 2022. However, the translated chapter is likely to be out on the day of release or on the same day the raw scans will be out. It would be interesting to see if the fight intensifies in the next chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 320 will continue the battle of Asta and Lucifero. Lastly, in Chapter 319, we saw the anti-magic boy Asta and the team fighting back against Lucifero. Asta and Liebe re-enter Devil Union mode to take on Lucifero. Asta uses his Demon Slayer Sword to hurt Lucifero but watching his dirty sword the demon is angry.

Though usually the heroes win any battle but here in Black Clover Chapter 320, it seems Asta will not be able to damage or defeat Lucifero so easily. If Asta can't take down Lucifero in time Yuno, Noelle and other people will be in danger, as they all are trapped in Lucifero's Gravity magic.

Black Clover Chapter 320 will also reveal whether Yami and William survive properly while beating badly by Gravity magic directly after being freed from the Qliphoth. In Black Clover Chapter 317, we have already seen The Magic Knights are waiting outside the castle. They are devastated by the Gravity Magic and feel the pressure of gravity. This magic attribute allows the user to manipulate the force of gravity at their will.

However, Asta and the team will fight back against Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 320. Now let's wait and see what happens in the upcoming chapter. We will keep you updated on Black Clover Chapter 320 spoilers as soon as we get more information.

Black Clover Chapter 320 is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2022. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

