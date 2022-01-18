Left Menu

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238: Takemichi's gang is ready to challenge Mikey

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:54 IST
Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238: Takemichi's gang is ready to challenge Mikey
Image Credit: Fandom
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238 will reveal more on 'Thousand Winters', the new gang of Takemichi. Ken Wakui-written and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. As of September 2021, the manga had over 40 million copies in circulation. The manga won the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the Shōnen category in 2020.

The upcoming installment Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238 will be released on January 19, 2022. The manga is progressing to the end of the final arc of the series.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237, Takemichi decides to make his own team and forms a gang named Thousand Winters to dominate Kantou Manji. Chifuyu becomes the first member to join Takemichi's gang.

Then gradually Hakkai Shiba also joins the group. Takemichi provides uniforms to the members. The uniform is designed by Chifuyu. There is an image of a cat drawn in the middle of the uniform. Wearing the uniform, the three members visit Inupi and Draken's shop. Inupi joins Thousand Winters with the hope that Takemichi will properly handle Mikey.

We see a flashback in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237, where Koko comes to ask for help from Inupi when Takemichi gets injured by Mikey. Koko requests him to take Takemichi to the hospital.

Inupi asked if he is happy in the gang of Mikey, he tells Koko that to stay safe the winning gang is the best. However, he appreciates Koko for choosing a truthful person.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238 will reveal the next plan of Takemichi and Thousand Winters to challenge Mikey.

Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 320: Will Asta defeat Lucifero & save Yami, William?

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022