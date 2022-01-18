Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238: Takemichi's gang is ready to challenge Mikey

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238 will reveal more on 'Thousand Winters', the new gang of Takemichi. Ken Wakui-written and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. As of September 2021, the manga had over 40 million copies in circulation. The manga won the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the Shōnen category in 2020.

The upcoming installment Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238 will be released on January 19, 2022. The manga is progressing to the end of the final arc of the series.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237, Takemichi decides to make his own team and forms a gang named Thousand Winters to dominate Kantou Manji. Chifuyu becomes the first member to join Takemichi's gang.

Then gradually Hakkai Shiba also joins the group. Takemichi provides uniforms to the members. The uniform is designed by Chifuyu. There is an image of a cat drawn in the middle of the uniform. Wearing the uniform, the three members visit Inupi and Draken's shop. Inupi joins Thousand Winters with the hope that Takemichi will properly handle Mikey.

We see a flashback in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237, where Koko comes to ask for help from Inupi when Takemichi gets injured by Mikey. Koko requests him to take Takemichi to the hospital.

Inupi asked if he is happy in the gang of Mikey, he tells Koko that to stay safe the winning gang is the best. However, he appreciates Koko for choosing a truthful person.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238 will reveal the next plan of Takemichi and Thousand Winters to challenge Mikey.

Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

