Prime Video announces animated anthology show 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 14:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Prime Video on Wednesday announced an eight-episode animated anthology series ''The Boys Presents: Diabolical'', which is set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit ''The Boys''.

The animated show will premiere all episodes on March 4 on the streamer.

The episode, 12-14 minutes, and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within ''The Boys'' universe, brought to life by stars such as Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

''The Boys'', an anti-superhero show, is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. ''The Boys Presents: Diabolical'' is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. ''The Boys Presents: Diabolical'' is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

