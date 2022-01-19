Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, doctors say trying best for her recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is still being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), doctors treating the megastar informed. It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

In a new health update regarding the 92-year-old star, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer shared that "Lata Ji is still in ICU, and we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon." The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery. (ANI)

