Twitter blocks account of Mexican magnate

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-01-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 08:00 IST
Online social platform Twitter has suspended the account of one of Mexico's wealthiest men and a close ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for alleged violations of its abuse and harassment policies.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television, posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday a message he apparently received from Twitter, advising that he could not participate in harassment directed toward someone or incite others to do so. Salinas Pliego also posted one of the apparently offending tweets aimed at some of Mexico's most prominent journalists, in which he calls for people to create memes targeting the journalists.

''There are people who look to promote their ideas and silence the ideas of others,'' Salinas Pliego wrote as a comment on his post, before going on to make offensive comments about the journalists.

