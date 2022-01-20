Now You See Me 3 is under development, might release sooner than you think

After receiving positive responses and reviews from audiences across the world, in 2015, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3 before the release of the second sequel. Now You See Me 2 premiered on June 10, 2016.

In 2015, Variety reported Lionsgate has begun developing Now You See Me 3, a year before it released Now You See Me 2 on June 10, 2016. And in April 2020, Deadline reported that "Now You See Me 3" is indeed still in the works. Now fans are wondering why the third film of the series is taking so much time. Is it really happening? Here are all the updates on Now You See Me 3.

Is Now You See Me 3 in the works?

It has been a tough time for the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on entertainment industries across the globe. No wonder the development of the third installment has been a slow process. However, the good news is that the third film has never been cancelled. So fans can rest assured that the future of the film is certain.

It's really tough to tell the release time for Now You See Me 3. But if you look at the maker's record, they usually take around one year to release a sequel from the time of its planning. The second film reportedly began working on the script in 2015 and finished it in 2016. Now You See Me 3 is scheduled to be released in 2022. In fact, the latest installment might be coming sooner than you think, reported Looper.

In terms of the plot, though the studio is yet to reveal any updates on its development, plot, cast and production, but according to some sources, some new faces might join in Now You See Me 3.

The heist thriller film will focus on the new style of robbery. Lionsgate hired Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for the third movie and expected to bring more twists in the story. Eric was nominated for Oscar for the black comedy crime film, American Hustle and earlier penned for Top Gun: Maverick.

In a statement to Deadline, Nathan Kahane, the president of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, stated, "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes [t]he Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," added Nathan Kahane.

Jesse Eisenberg, who played the role of J. Daniel Atlas (a member of Four Horsemen) in Now You See Me 2, has confirmed that he would return to the third movie. Dave Franco ( as Jack Wilder), Michael Caine (Arthur Tressler), Mark Ruffalo (Dylan Rhodes / Dylan Shrike), and Lizzy Caplan (Lula May) were previously confirmed to reprise their roles. Sherlock's fans will see their favorite actor Benedict Cumberbatch in Now You See Me 3.

The release date, for Now You See Me 3 is yet to be declared. We will surely keep you updated on any news on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

