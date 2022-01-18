Atlanta Seasons 3 episode titles out! Know more in detail!

After three long years, we are finally heading towards a new season of Atlanta. The Emmy-winning FX comedy series Atlanta Season 3 is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2022. The first two episodes of Season 3 will air on the same day via FX and will stream the next day on Hulu. The rest of the 10-episode season will come out weekly.

And now the titles for the first two episodes are out. They are 'Three Slaps' and 'Sinterklaas is Coming to Town' respectively.

Earlier this fall a trailer of Atlanta Seasons 3 showed the upcoming season will entirely take place in Europe. Season 3 will see Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Furthermore, Atlanta Season 4 is filming now at the same time as Season 3's post-production work. Before the release date for Atlanta Season 3 was announced, the FX chairman said that all the scripts for Season 4 have been written and that he "adores" both upcoming seasons.

"The reason I can't lock down a date right now is that it's being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Murai's schedule and availability," he shared. "I think we'll be able to lock down an actual date for Season 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months."

Atlanta Seasons 2 ends with Earn (Donald Glover), his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry / Paper Boi), space-cadet friend Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), along with Earn's girlfriend Vanessa (Zazie Beetz) taking a flight to Europe to attend Al, as he went on tour to meet pop rapper Clark County (RJ Walker). Darius and Earn view him as an industrial plant.

Atlanta has received widespread acclaim from television critics and won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics' Choice Awards.

