Howard Stern says US hospitals should not admit people who aren't vaccinated for COVID-19

American radio and TV personality Howard Stern on the January 19 episode of his Sirius XM radio show 'The Howard Stern Show' said that US hospitals should not admit patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19. According to Variety, Stern, who has often used his radio show to speak out against anti-vaxxers, was blunter than ever this week when he told listeners, "If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital. At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunities to get the vaccine."

"[People] have been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some of you will live, but most of you will die. [These people] don't trust our government. They think that there's some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this," Stern said. He added, "They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine. I've taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache."

"No one's sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don't want to create a vaccine that's going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you. There's enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It's time for you to get it. Now, if you don't get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You're going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely," continued Stern. Last September, Stern had gone viral after he called anti-vaxxers "imbeciles" and to "go fuck yourself."

At the time, he said, "When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck 'em. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures." As per Variety, just last week, Stern had slammed tennis player Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated and called him "a fucking asshole." The host added, "They should throw him right the fuck out of tennis." (ANI)