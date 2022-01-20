Left Menu

Ashutosh Gowariker meets PM Narendra Modi

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:06 IST
Ashutosh Gowariker meets PM Narendra Modi
Ashutosh Gowariker with PM Modi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ashutosh shared a glimpse of his meeting with Modi. In the images, the two can be seen posing with each other.

Ashutosh also penned a sweet note for Modi, saying he is truly inspired by his thoughts. "It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting," Ashutosh wrote.

However, it's not known why and when the two exactly met. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022