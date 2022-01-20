Left Menu

50-year-old woman beheads husband

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 53-year-old man was allegedly beheaded by his 50-year-old wife at Renigunta, near here, the reason for which is being investigated, said a police official on Thursday. The couple has a 20-year-old son who is reportedly mentally unsound, the official said. The woman, after stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife, beheaded him in their house this morning and walked into a police station saying she has committed the crime, Renigunta Police Inspector Anju Yadav told PTI. Later, the police personnel visited the crime scene and saw the severed head in a pool of blood, Yadav said. She is a housewife while the man was running a plastic box-making unit here, the official said.

