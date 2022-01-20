Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2: Is it possible? What latest we know

The SBS South Korean romantic drama, Now, We Are Breaking Up has ended streaming on January 8 2022, with 16 episodes. The storyline pleasantly surprised the fans and kept them engaged with the gradual relationship-building between Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong. The K-drama has become one of the most-watched shows in South Korea among young age and middle age audiences. Now fans are waiting for Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2.

Although there is not much cliffhangers left behind for another season, still fans want to see more about falling in love and breaking up between men and women in Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2.

Now, We Are Breaking Up illustrates the present scenario in the context of the fashion industry. Ha YeongEun (Song Hye Kyo) is a beautiful, trendy team leader of the design department of a fashion company called 'The One.' Yoon Jae Gook (Jang Ki Yong) is a rich freelance photographer.

Unfortunately, SBS has not yet renewed Now We Are Breaking Up Season 2, but fans are hoping that the creators would return with another season of the series. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Recent series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), and Kingdom have had more than one season.

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2 is reportedly in works, but nothing official yet

Although Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons but watching its popularity there could be a chance for Now, We Are Breaking Up returns with another season. What's more, some fans believe Netflix could pick the series for their global audience.

In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any K-drama for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. Similarly, the streamer might come with Now, We Are Breaking Up Season 2, thanks to the rising popularity of the first season.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean drama series.

Also Read: What happened when Robert Pattinson kissed Kristen Stewart during audition on bed?