What happened when Robert Pattinson kissed Kristen Stewart during audition on bed?

Recently, the Twilight director, Catherine Hardwicke made his appearance at the podcast The Big Hit Show. She talked about the audition between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. According to Catherine Hardwicke, the audition took place in her own bedroom.

"This is my bedroom, still my bedroom, still the same bed. And Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor," Hardwicke opined.

According to People, Hardwicke cited Robert Pattinson "walked in and he had his hair was died black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape. His shirt was just all messy, and I'm like, 'Ooh, okay. Okay, let's see how this goes.'"

"Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed, the kissing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I'm like, 'Dude, calm down,'" she recalled. "And I'm in there filming with my little video camera, whatever," People noted.

Kristen Stewart was like, at the end, 'It has to be Rob.' But I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I'm like, 'Oh my God,'" she said. "I thought, Kristen was 17. I don't want to get in some illegal things. So I remember I told Rob, 'By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it's illegal to have a sexual…' And he's like, 'Oh, okay, whatever.'"

"It was funny because they were both pretty shy and kind of a little bit nervous and awkward," Hardwicke said to People in October 2018. "I said, 'Okay, let's go do the biology scene where you guys first meet.' So we went to my kitchen table for that scene and you could see pretty quickly that they were vibing off of each other."

There was so much chemistry that compelled her to warn Robert Pattinson away from Kristen Stewart at the time, as she revealed earlier.

"And I remember I told Rob, separately, I went, 'Listen, man, you gotta remember that she's under 18 and in our country, you can get in trouble!" she said, laughing. "He went, 'Okay, okay, jeez, calm down!'" she said.

We all know Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dated for around three years and later called it quits in 2013.

