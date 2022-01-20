Sweet Home Season 2 is reportedly in works, but nothing official yet

After a striking season 1 of apocalyptic horror South Korean drama Sweet Home, fans are looking forward to its Season 2. The good news is that the production is already in the works for Sweet Home Season 2, although the lead actors are yet to be confirmed.

In the first season, Lee Eun-hyuk (played by Lee Do Hyun) is buried under the rubble of the apartment block, and it is a big question whether he is still alive. Therefore, the chance for Lee Do Hyun to return in the second season of the apocalyptic horror k-drama is quite high.

Plus, How Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang), who shifted to the same apartment where the horror incidents took place, is still alive. His life became disturbed after shifting to 1410 in Green Home. The character Cha Hyun Soo will definitely return in the series as he is the lead. Now he is striving for life.

Now, Song Kang has been approached for the Sweet Home Season 2. His agency, Namoo Actors has made their statement saying, "It is true that we are discussing the appearance of Song Kang in 'Sweet Home' season 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet." (Report by Soompi)

If Song Kang returns in Sweet Home Season 2, we might get the answers to the cliffhangers left in the first season. The first season ends with the monsters trying to wipe out humanity. People are trapped inside a building, realizing that the monsters are lurking everywhere outside. Hyun-soo and other residents shield themselves inside the building in hopes of surviving as long as they could.

Sang Wook was seen dead in the pool but it is not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters. Some new actors might also be added to the K-drama.

Devdiscourse earlier reported that a report published on the South Korean portal, JTBC claimed that Netflix has already started preparations for the second season of the South Korean drama. Furthermore, the report also claimed that Netflix finalized the actors and actresses for the upcoming Sweet Home season.

After that, a production insider revealed that Sweet Home Season 2 will commence in December 2021, however, Netflix has stated that the news is untrue. In response to the reports, Netflix commented, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of [Sweet Home] Season 2."

A recent report conveys the message that the actors are yet to be confirmed, however, it is unofficially confirmed that we are going to get Sweet Home Season 2.

