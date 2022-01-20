Left Menu

Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection

Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection Thursday in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed. Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening gowns.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:24 IST
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection
  • Country:
  • France

Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection Thursday in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed. At the end of the show, models ambled around the set, some wearing white wings, and embraced one another, while the audience stood to take in the scene.

Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion's highest-profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening gowns. His influences included graffiti art, hip hop and skateboard culture.

The show was meant to "consolidate the themes and messages of the eight-season arc" created by the designer at the luxury house, according to the LVMH-owned label.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022