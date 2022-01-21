Left Menu

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' to be longest-ever movie on Caped Crusader

Filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming movie 'The Batman', which stars actor Robert Pattinson in the titular role, will be the longest Dark Knight film in history at a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:07 IST
'The Batman' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming movie 'The Batman', which stars actor Robert Pattinson in the titular role, will be the longest Dark Knight film in history at a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. According to Deadline, the news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the US on March 4, 'The Batman'' is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes' worth of credits alone.

It follows 'Avengers: Endgame', which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' went straight to HBO Max last March, it's the longest overall, at runtime of four hours and two minutes. The past Batman films closest to Reeves' in length are Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises' (two hours, 45 minutes), 'The Dark Knight' (two hours, 32 minutes) and 'Batman Begins' (two hours, 20 minutes), and Zack Snyder's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', which came in at the same length as the first Dark Knight.

The latest Batman film from Warner Bros. and DC picks up with Pattinson's Caped Crusader in his second year of fighting crime, watching as he uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). Zoe Kravitz would be seen playing Catwoman, with Colin Farrell fully transforming himself into the Penguin. Barry Keoghan, Peter Sarsgaard, Amber Sienna, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro round out the cast.

As per Deadline, Reeves wrote the movie with Peter Craig and produced it with Dylan Clark, with Simon Emmanuel, Walter Hamada, Michael E. Uslan and Chantal Nong Vo serving as its executive producers, and Toby Hefferman as associate producer. (ANI)

